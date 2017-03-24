TX Jobless Rate Bumps Up in February

A slight bump up for the Texas unemployment rate last month.

“The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for February was 4.9%” Texas Workforce Commissioner Julian Alvarez said, detailing the numbers after the State posted a 4.8% jobless rate during the month of January.

Despite the increase, Alvarez said there are still plenty of signs of strength in the Texas jobs picture–pointing to the more than 200-thousand jobs that have been added across the State over the last year.

“Including 6,700 added in February” Alvarez said.

One particular area really shined when it came to adding jobs last month.

“The Education and Health Service industry recorded the largest private industry employment gain over the month–with 11,700 jobs added” Alvarez said.

Like the State’s overall rate, the San Antonio unemployment figure also bumped up slightly in February. The lowest unemployment rate was found in Amarillo last month, the highest in the Rio Grande Valley.