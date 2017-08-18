TX Jobless Rate Falls in July

By Bill O’Neil

Another strong month for jobs in the Lone Star State.

“The Texas unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in July… down from 4.6% in June” Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Andres Alcantar said.

The San Antonio jobless rate fell to 3.7% last month–down from June’s 3.9%.

Once again, employers across the State spent the nth adding new jobs.

“Texas continued to enjoy job growth, with the addition of 19,600 jobs added in July… including 293,400 jobs over the year” Alcantar said.

On sector was especially strong over the last month.

“Businesses in the Leisure and Hospitality industry expanded payrolls by 7,000 positions–which was the largest increase over the month” Alcantar said.

Across the State, the lowest unemployment rate continues to be found in Amarillo, the highest in the Rio Grande Valley.