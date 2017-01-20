TX Jobless Rate Holds Steady in December

The unemployment rate in the State of Texas held steady to end 2016.

The Texas Workforce Commission said the statewide jobless rate remained at 4.6% last month–in line with the unemployment rate across the Lone Star State in November.

On the whole, the Amarillo, Austin, and Lubbock areas all boasted the lowest jobless rates across the State last month at 3.2%. The Rio Grande Valley again had the highest jobless rate at 8.2%.

Texas has added jobs in twenty of the last twenty-one months. The education and health services sector added the most jobs in December, 7,300 in all.

