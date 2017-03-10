TX Jobless Rate Steady to Begin 2017

The new year began with the unemployment rate in the State of Texas holding steady at 3.8%.

“Texas employers and our talented workforce started 2017 on a high note with the addition of 51,300 jobs in January” said Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Andres Alcantar.

“Employers in a diverse range of industries have added 225,300 jobs over the year, a reflection of the many competitive advantages Texas offers to employers, including a strong business climate and an expanding, highly skilled workforce” Alcantar added.

The Professional and Business Services industry recorded the largest private industry employment gain over the month with 14-thousand jobs added. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities employment grew by 8,100 jobs in January, and manufacturing employment expanded by 7,300 jobs.

The San Antonio area’s jobless rate bumped up slightly to 3.9%.

Lubbock and Austin continue to boast the State’s lowest unemployment rates, the highest can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.