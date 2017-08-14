TX Leads in Growing Populations and Rising Temperatures

By Bill O’Neil

Fast-growing and fast-rising temperatures.

Both describe the big cities in Texas–at least according to one new survey. That study ranks San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and Houston among the cities with the fastest-growing populations and the fastest-rising temperatures.

At least one expert said the reasoning is pretty simple–at least on the climate side of things.

“Mainly global warming” said State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, adding “The pace of warming is comparable to what’s been observed globally… and actually, if anything, the natural variability or surface modifications have suppressed the warming a bit in Texas.”

Based on the criteria, Nielsen-Gammon said it’s no surprise Texas cities are placing high on the list.

“Texas is a relatively warm state with lots of people… but it’s hotter. On average, temperatures are about 1.5 to two degrees warmer than they were during the 20th century” Nielsen-Gammon said.

Other cities outside of Texas that made the list include Miami, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Washington D.C., New York City… even Denver and Seattle.