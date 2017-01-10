TX Legislature Back in Session

Back in Session.

The Texas Legislature has returned to the State Capitol in Austin amid plenty of pomp and circumstance.

“Today ladies and gentlemen.. you have answered the call to serve” Secretary of State Rolando Pablos told the Texas House of Representatives as he gaveled that chamber back in to session.

“I ask one thing of you today… please ensure that you will always put Texas and Texans first” Pablos told the Representatives.

A short time later, San Antonio’s Joe Straus received the nomination to again serve as Speaker of the Texas House.

“It is with complete confidence and without hesitation that I place the nomination of Representative Joe Straus as Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives” State Rep Chris Paddie told his colleagues.

Straus would be re-elected with no abstentions.

Not too far away, Governor Greg Abbott welcomed Senators back to Austin–admitting there are some political differences among those there.

But we unite, under one Capitol Dome… in a cause that’s bigger than an one person–or any political party” the Governor said, adding “This is Texas, and Texas is exceptional” drawing an ovation from Senators.

“We are blessed to be able to serve others… particularly and especially with people we respect” said Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who serves as President of the Texas Senate.