TX Mayors Push for “Sanctuary City” Definition

Two Texas Mayors have met with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, hoping to get a clearer definition of what’s considered a “sanctuary city.”

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Austin Mayor Steve Adler were among those taking part in meetings with Kelly in Washington Wednesday. Both cities have faced criticism over so-called “sanctuary city” policies for people who are in the United States illegally.

Adler insisted Austin and Travis County follow immigration laws, despite the County’s inclusion on a federal list of “uncooperative local governments.”

Rawlings said the group expressed concern about the lack of clarity surrounding the term “sanctuary city.”

A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security said the Trump Administration is working on an official definition.