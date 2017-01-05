TX Oil Optimistic About 2017

Some optimism in the oil industry as we head into 2017.

One major change in 2016 for the oil industry: being able to export the product.

“It’s been able to allow us to deplete our production levels, which is what we need so we can see our price increasing and get more rigs out,” STEER’s Haley Curry said.

Exporting the excess supply has brought some optimism and a rise in prices.

“There is definite need for the type of crude that we’re producing in the United States,” she said. “Being able to export that (crude) without refining it, allows our companies that produce that unrefined oil to be able to compete on a global market, whereas before hand, they were hampered by transportation and refining costs.”

She said forecasts indicate the price of a barrel will stay in the mid-$50 range in 2017 and that’s good.