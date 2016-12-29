TX Protesters Draw Inspiration from Dakotas

Protesters in West Texas are drawing inspiration from opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“That realization when I started talking to people… they knew nothing about our pipeline” said Lori Glover with the Big Bend Defense Coalition, describing the planned Trans-Pecos natural gas pipeline.

“We had been fighting it before Standing Rock started fighting theirs” Glover said.

Glover and other pipeline opponents have recently taken a more aggressive stance, and more confrontational protests are planned in the weeks ahead. That opposition is expected to include the setting up of camps in the path of the pipeline’s projected path.

Glover and other critics believe the pipeline will create a number of environmental problems in West Texas.

“If you see how much displacement happens when they create a pipeline–it’s easy to understand how this huge space going through a creek bed ois going to disrupt the flow of these important tributaries to the Rio Grande” Glover said.