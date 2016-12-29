TX Retailers Celebrating “Green” Holiday Season

The Texas Retailers Association has deemed the holiday shopping season as robust and “in some cases, record setting.”

It’s thanks in part to a great start over Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s just carried on throughout December,” George Kelemen said.

And it might be a sign of things to come in 2017.

“Low unemployment, low gas prices, a very, very strong housing market here in Texas as far as new home sales, I mean, there’s a lot of optimism, a lot of positive energy, and that all benefits retails,” he said.