TX Senate Drawing Closer to “Bathroom Bill” Vote

By Bill O’Neil

The Texas Senate could vote on the so-called “Bathroom Bill” as soon as Tuesday.

Any vote would come after what has been a spirited back and forth between critics–including Houston State Senator John Whitmire–and the bill’s author–Brenham Senator Lois Kolkhorst.

“Do you understand… the transgender community is not going anywhere?” Whitmire asked Kolkhorst, who responded “I understand that. I think the debate… again…are there two genders are there 55 genders, are there 27-thousand genders… are there 400 genders?”

Kolkhorst continued to strongly defend her bill–which has continued to generate controversy–both during the regular session of the Texas Legislature as well as the current month-long special session.

“This is my attempt to offer a solution, to give guidance to our thousand-plus school districts as we move forward” Kolkhorst said.

Whitmire said he remains puzzled by the bill.

“It is so common for me to be around Republican friends of mine who just flat don’t understand why we’re taking this up” Whitmire said.

The bill faces a much murkier future in the Texas House–which has yet to signal how it will approach the measure.