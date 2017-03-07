TX Senate to Focus on Law Enforcement

The Texas Senate will shift it’s focus squarely to law enforcement next Monday–the first day it can officially begin tackling non-emergency items.

“I’ve been in law enforcement going on forty years now… this is the hardest time to be a cop” the Texas Municipal Police Association’s Kevin Lawrence said, taking solace in the items the Senate plans to vote on.

One of those is the creation of a “Blue Alert” notification system–which is being championed by Houston Democrat John Whitmire, who Chairs the Senate’s Criminal Justice Committee.

“It allows the DPS (Texas Department of Public Safety) to be notified when we have an officer down… an injured officer, and immediately alert other law enforcement agencies, the press… and, actually the public” Whitmire said in describing his bill at the State Capitol in Austin.

“It’s modeled obviously after the Amber Alert, the Silver Alert” Whitmire added.

Another proposal would designate every July 7trh as a day in which Texans pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officers.

“It’s critical that we do this so we can unite around one day as a State recognition day for our fallen law enforcement” said Dallas-area Republican Senator Don Huffines, who is leading that push.

Another bill–led by Dallas Democrat Royce West–would equip law enforcement officers across the State with bullet proof vests that can repel bullets fired by high caliber weapons.