TX Senate Names Norris “Honorary Texan”

The man known as “Walker Texas Ranger” has been named an “Honorary Texan.”

That honor was bestowed on actor Chuck Norris by the Texas Senate at the State Capitol in Austin Tuesday.

Norris, who is 77, was born in Oklahoma, but has lived in Texas. A conservative Christian, Norris has played a role in politics on the State and national levels in recent years.

In Texas, Norris endorsed then Attorney General Greg Abbott in the race for Governor in 2014, then made a number of campaign appearances on behalf of Abbott–including a stop in San Antonio.