TX Senate Again Suspends “Two-Thirds Rule”

For a second straight Texas Legislative Session, the Senate has voted to suspend a rule that would allow Democrats to block hot-button issues with party line votes.

With a 20-11 majority in the Texas Senate, Republicans would be one-vote short of bringing up controversial bills under the old “two-thirds” rule.

GOP Senators used a simple majority vote Wednesday to continue the rule’s suspension during the current legislative session. Republican Senators will maintain control over most every major vote through simple majorities.

The move leaves Senate Democrats basically powerless in any attempt to block a number of bills–including school vouchers, abortion restrictions, and any cuts that might be made to State spending.