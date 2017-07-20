TX Senate Votes to Continue Medical Board, Other Agencies

By Bill O’Neil

The Texas Senate has completed its first order of business for the special session that got underway at the State Capitol earlier this week.

The Senate has approved bills reauthorizing the Texas Medical Board and several other state agencies that would have otherwise passed out of existence in September.

The votes came just after Midnight Thursday. The Texas House is expected to take similar action soon.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick allowed the normally routine bills to die during the regular session in order to force a special session–which also allows the Texas Legislature to work on a number of other issues. Governor Greg Abbott included a total of twenty items as part of the agenda for the House and Senate over the next month.