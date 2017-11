The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house is seen near Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. University President John Thrasher announced the indefinite suspension of the school’s 55 fraternities and sororities following the death of a freshman pledge. Andrew Coffey, a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi, died Friday after he was found unresponsive following a party. (AP Photo/Joseph Reedy)

By Elizabeth Ruiz

All fraternity and sorority activities at Texas State University are suspended until further notice after a 20-year-old student was found dead.

Sophomore Matthew Ellis was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at an off-campus apartment complex, hours after attending a fraternity event. Ellis was a Phi Kappa Psi pledge.

San Marcos police suspect alcohol may have been a factor in his death, but a final ruling is pending toxicology results.