TX Supreme Court Justice Nominated to 5th Circuit

By Bill O’Neil

The “Tweeter-in-chief” has nominated a Texas Judge recognized as the State’s first “Tweeter Laureate” to a federal appeals court.

Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett is one of four Trump nominees to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The New Orleans court has been an influential stop for high profile Texas cases over the years.

Willett’s nomination requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

A Republican and an avid tweeter, Willett has about 97-thousand followers. His zingers about Texas pride, life and the law led the State Legislature to ceremonially name him “Tweeter Laureate” in 2015.

The President has previously suggested Willett could be a potential Supreme Court nominee–even after Willett had previously tweeted digs at Trump.