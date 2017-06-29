TX Teachers See Challenges Ahead

By Bill O’Neil

Challenging times ahead–that’s just what the President of the Texas State Teachers Association sees for schools.

“Texans value and love their public schools… their neighborhood public schools–and they want them to be great” Noel Candelaria told KTSA News from the National Education Association’s annual meetings, taking place this year in Boston.

Candelaria is especially concerned with the Trump Administration’s focus on school vouchers. He also blames the Texas Senate for not coming up with more cash for schools in the budget that will cover the next two years.

“The House has done a great job of actually bringing a proposal that would (increase funding) $1.5 to $1.6 billion more for our public schools–but the Senate is playing games” Candelaria said.

Then there’s the distraction that comes with the so-called “Sanctuary Cities” and “Bathroom” bills.

“Parents, students and educators do not care about the bathrooms. They care about ensuring that the bathrooms can actually flush” Candelaria said.

Still, when all is said and done, he’s convinced the job is getting done in classrooms around the Lone Star State.

“Not only are we second in the nation in graduating high school students–but we are doing that despite the lack of support from the Legislature as a whole” Candelaria said.