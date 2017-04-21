TX Unemployment Rate Bumps Up

A slight bump up in March for the unemployment rate in Texas–but the experts insisted the overall jobs picture remains a bright one in the Lone Star State.

“The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in March was 5%… as our State’s labor force has grown to over 13.5 million” Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Andres Alcantar said.

The jobless rate in March reflected a slight increase over February’s 4.9%. However, the numbers show the State continues to create new jobs.

“Texas continued to enjoy job growth…, with the addition of 249-thousand jobs over the year… including 9,500 added in March” Alcantar said, adding “Employment in Professional and Business Services had the largest gain of all industries this month–with 13,200 jobs added.”

In the San Antonio area, the unemployment rate actually fell slightly to 4.1% from February’s 4.2%. The lowest jobless rate in the State was found in Amarillo, the highest in the Rio Grande Valley.