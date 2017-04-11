TX Voter ID Law Struck Down Again

For the second time in two years, a federal judge has ruled Texas’ Voter ID law is discriminatory.

“There’s ample evidence that Texas continues to discriminate against minority voters, and it continues to defend such discrimination” NAACP attorney Janai Nelson said in the aftermath of the ruling issued Monday by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzalez-Ramos in Corpus Christi.

“Judge Ramos found the State of Texas enacted its photo identification law for the very purpose of limiting voting for African-Americans and Latinos” Nelson said.

The ruling comes more than two years after the Judge likened the law to a “poll tax” designed to suppress minority voting. She again came to that conclusion after an appeals court asked her to go back and re-examine her findings.

The Texas Voter ID Law requires voters to show one of seven forms of ID at the ballot box.

A court ordered the State to provide more flexibility ahead of last November’s elections.

“We are now looking to find a permanent remedy to this intentional discrimination that has been plaguing Texas’ minority voters” Nelson said.