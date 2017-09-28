TX Youth Sports League Ends Playing of Anthem

The New York Jets lock arms during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By Elizabeth Ruiz

The controversy over the NFL national anthem protests has arrived in Cypress, Texas.

The CyFair Youth Sports Association no longer will pay the national anthem at games.

Officials say they want to avoid having people use the anthem for political displays, but Henry Douglass says the kids’ games are not the place for political statements.

“Just play and let them have fun. Worry about playing football. That’s what it’s about at this age. Have fun,” Douglass said.

He says the youth league is no place for politics.

“Everybody’s out here just to enjoy the kids right now,” said Douglass.

Another parent at a CyFair Youth game said he does not think taking the national anthem out of sports is a solution.

“I understand freedom of speech and, you know, but it’s ridiculous, and everybody’s making a big deal out of nothing.”

While the national anthem was not played at every CyFair Youth Sports game, this dad disagrees with totally scrapping it.

“I think that’s a bunch of…. BS,” he said.