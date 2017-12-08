TXDOT Announces Maintenance And Traffic Lane Closures For Next Week

Here’s the list from TXDOT so that you can plan your commute in order to avoid delays.

Sunday, December 10

US 281 both directions between Encino Rio and Evans Road, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will have temporary closures for crossing new lines.

Monday, December 11

FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road), both directions between Ray Ellison Drive and Hayden Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk work.

Eastbound FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road) at I-410, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for gas main work.

Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Loop 353 and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber work.

Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.

Tuesday, December 12

FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road), both directions between Ray Ellison Drive and Hayden Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk work.

Eastbound FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road) at I-410, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for gas main work.

Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Loop 353 and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber work.

Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.

Wednesday, December 13

Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.

Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Loop 353 and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber work.

Eastbound FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road) at I-410, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for gas main work.

FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road), both directions between Ray Ellison Drive and Hayden Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk work.

Northbound US 281 at Airport Terminal exit, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the exit ramp for replacing signs.