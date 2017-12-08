TXDOT Announces Maintenance And Traffic Lane Closures For Next Week

Here’s the list from TXDOT so that you can plan your commute in order to avoid delays.
Sunday, December 10
- US 281 both directions between Encino Rio and Evans Road, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will have temporary closures for crossing new lines.
Monday, December 11
- Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.
- Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Loop 353 and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber work.
- Eastbound FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road) at I-410, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for gas main work.
- FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road), both directions between Ray Ellison Drive and Hayden Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk work.
Tuesday, December 12
- Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.
- Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Loop 353 and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber work.
- Eastbound FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road) at I-410, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for gas main work.
- FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road), both directions between Ray Ellison Drive and Hayden Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk work.
Wednesday, December 13
- Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.
- Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Loop 353 and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber work.
- Eastbound FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road) at I-410, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for gas main work.
- FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road), both directions between Ray Ellison Drive and Hayden Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk work.
- Northbound US 281 at Airport Terminal exit, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the exit ramp for replacing signs.
- SH 16, both directions between Loop 1604 and Noyes Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for overhead wire work.
Thursday, December 14
- Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.
- Eastbound FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road) at I-410, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for gas main work.
- FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road), both directions between Ray Ellison Drive and Hayden Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk work.
- Northbound US 281 at Airport Terminal exit, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the exit ramp for replacing signs.
- SH 16, both directions between Loop 1604 and Noyes Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for overhead wire work.
Friday, December 15
- Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.
- Eastbound FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road) at I-410, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for gas main work.
- FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road), both directions between Ray Ellison Drive and Hayden Drive, 9 a.m.
to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk work.
- Northbound US 281 at Airport Terminal exit, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the exit ramp for replacing signs.
- SH 16, both directions between Loop 1604 and Noyes Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for overhead wire work.