TXDot announces road closures and construction for next week
By Don Morgan
|
May 18, 2018 @ 11:30 AM

Saturday, May 19

  • I-35 frontage road, both directions between Loop 13 and Spur 422, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Crews with Union Pacific Railroad will close the frontage road for replacing the railroad crossing.

Sunday, May 20

  • I-35 frontage road, both directions between Loop 13 and Spur 422, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Crews with Union Pacific Railroad will close the frontage road for replacing the railroad crossing.

Monday, May 21

  • I-10 exit, both directions to Ramsgate, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the exit and turnaround at Ramsgate for concrete rail and retaining wall repair. DETOUR: For eastbound traffic, take I-10 Exit 560. For westbound traffic, turnaround at Huebner.
  • SH 151frontage road, both directions between S. Callaghan Road and Pinn Road, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for pole placement.
  • SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.

Tuesday, May 22

  • I-10 exit, both directions to Ramsgate, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the exit and turnaround at Ramsgate for concrete rail and retaining wall repair. DETOUR: For eastbound traffic, take I-10 Exit 560. For westbound traffic, turnaround at Huebner.
  • SH 151frontage road, both directions between S. Callaghan Road and Pinn Road, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for pole placement.
  • SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.

Wednesday, May 23

  • I-10 exit, both directions to Ramsgate, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the exit and turnaround at Ramsgate for concrete rail and retaining wall repair. DETOUR: For eastbound traffic, take I-10 Exit 560. For westbound traffic, turnaround at Huebner.
  • Southbound FM 2696 (Blanco Road) between Melanie Circle and 500 feet south of Melanie Circle, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for underground electrical work.
  • SH 151frontage road, both directions between S. Callaghan Road and Pinn Road, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for pole placement.
  • SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.

Thursday, May 24

  • I-10 exit, both directions to Ramsgate, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the exit and turnaround at Ramsgate for concrete rail and retaining wall repair. DETOUR: For eastbound traffic, take I-10 Exit 560. For westbound traffic, turnaround at Huebner.
  • Southbound FM 2696 (Blanco Road) between Melanie Circle and 500 feet south of Melanie Circle, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for underground electrical work.
  • SH 151frontage road, both directions between S. Callaghan Road and Pinn Road, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for pole placement.
  • SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.

Friday, May 25

  • SH 151frontage road, both directions between S. Callaghan Road and Pinn Road, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for pole placement.
  • SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Pope Francis movie opens this weekend Cibolo breaks ground on new community center A candlelight vigil in memory of fallen firefighter Scott Deem BILL PIATT says there’s no answer about a president being indicted (Audio) 12-year-old New Braunfels boy arrested for making threat on school bus Ex-Bandidos biker gang leaders guilty of murder conspiracy
Comments