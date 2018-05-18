TXDot announces road closures and construction for next week

Saturday, May 19
- I-35 frontage road, both directions between Loop 13 and Spur 422, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Crews with Union Pacific Railroad will close the frontage road for replacing the railroad crossing.
Sunday, May 20
- I-35 frontage road, both directions between Loop 13 and Spur 422, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Crews with Union Pacific Railroad will close the frontage road for replacing the railroad crossing.
Monday, May 21
- I-10 exit, both directions to Ramsgate, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the exit and turnaround at Ramsgate for concrete rail and retaining wall repair. DETOUR: For eastbound traffic, take I-10 Exit 560. For westbound traffic, turnaround at Huebner.
- SH 151frontage road, both directions between S. Callaghan Road and Pinn Road, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for pole placement.
- SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.
Tuesday, May 22
- I-10 exit, both directions to Ramsgate, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the exit and turnaround at Ramsgate for concrete rail and retaining wall repair. DETOUR: For eastbound traffic, take I-10 Exit 560. For westbound traffic, turnaround at Huebner.
- SH 151frontage road, both directions between S. Callaghan Road and Pinn Road, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for pole placement.
- SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.
Wednesday, May 23
- I-10 exit, both directions to Ramsgate, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the exit and turnaround at Ramsgate for concrete rail and retaining wall repair. DETOUR: For eastbound traffic, take I-10 Exit 560. For westbound traffic, turnaround at Huebner.
- Southbound FM 2696 (Blanco Road) between Melanie Circle and 500 feet south of Melanie Circle, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for underground electrical work.
- SH 151frontage road, both directions between S. Callaghan Road and Pinn Road, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for pole placement.
- SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.
Thursday, May 24
- I-10 exit, both directions to Ramsgate, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the exit and turnaround at Ramsgate for concrete rail and retaining wall repair. DETOUR: For eastbound traffic, take I-10 Exit 560. For westbound traffic, turnaround at Huebner.
- Southbound FM 2696 (Blanco Road) between Melanie Circle and 500 feet south of Melanie Circle, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for underground electrical work.
- SH 151frontage road, both directions between S. Callaghan Road and Pinn Road, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for pole placement.
- SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.
Friday, May 25
- SH 151frontage road, both directions between S. Callaghan Road and Pinn Road, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for pole placement.
- SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.