TXDOT to Host Meeting on NB Improvements

By Pilar Arias

The Texas Department of Transportation is once again asking for the public’s opinion, this time regarding possible Interstate 35 improvements in the New Braunfels area.

“From FM 1103 to the Guadalupe River and from the Guadalupe River to the Comal/Hays County line,” TxDOT spokeswoman Laura Lopez said.

An open house is set from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the Canyon High School cafeteria, 1510 I-35.

The projects are proposed to improve traffic operations at intersections, frontage roads, ramps, bridges and more.

Lopez said I-35 will likely remain a work in progress for years to come as population growth in Texas continues.