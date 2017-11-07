TxDOT Hosting Kendall Gateway Study Open House

By Pilar Arias

The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting an open house Wednesday regarding the Kendall Gateway Study.

“We’re still in the process of this study and basically the purpose is to present and discuss preliminary results of traffic study and public input and reasonable concepts from the last meeting that we had,” TxDOT spokeswoman Laura Lopez said.

No formal presentation will be given, meaning people can come and go at their convenience. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the Boerne Middle School South cafeteria, 10 Cascade Caverns.

“There are no planned projects at this time,” Lopez said about the Boerne area.

Maps showing the study area, reasonable concepts and environmental constraints will be available for viewing.