TXDOT Hosting Open House on 1604 Plans

By Don Morgan

TXDOT is keeping the community involved by holding an open house to talk about a proposal to improve a section of 1604.

TXDOT’s Laura Lopez says they want expand a portion of the highway between Highway 90 and IH-35 from 2 lanes to 4.

What’ll happen Thursday night is an open house at Southwest High School from 5 to 7. During those two hours you will not only get the chance to see the proposal but also ask questions and offer some input.

Lopez says that area of the city is growing and they need to come up with a suitable plan to ease congestion. Since so many people are going to be impacted by the expansion, they hold these open houses to make sure everybody gets an opportunity to have their voice heard.

You can learn more about the project and others in the city here