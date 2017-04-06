TXDOT Launches New Work Zone Safety Campaign

The Texas Department of Transportation is hoping to bring more attention to the number of fatal crashes happening in work zones.

There was a 27 percent increase in the number of work zone fatalities last year so TXDOT is reminding drivers to be aware of the chages in traffic patterns through work zones.

Laura Lopez tells us it’s not just workers getting hurt. In many cases, it’s the drivers.

More than 2,000 work zone crashes occurred in San Antonio in 2016, resulting in 7 fatalities and dozens of serious injuries.