TXDOT Looking For Input

Some proposed changes to Wurzbach Parkway will be the topic of a TXDOT open house.

What TXDOT has in mind is to add one lane in each direction on the section of Wurzbach between Northwest Military Highway and Lockhill-Selma Road. There’s also a plan to improve the turn lanes at Northwest Military.

They have more improvements in mind but before any work is started, TXDOT needs your input so they want you to swing by their open house tonight. It’s going to be held at the Barshop Jewish Center on Northwest Military from 5 until 7.

Staff is going to be on hand to hear your suggestions and answer any of the questions you have.