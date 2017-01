TxDOT is introducing a new plan to ease congestion in Boerne.

Laura Lopez talked to us about the Kendall gateway Study.

She says it’s a feasibility study to look for alternatives to relieve congestion in Boerne and Kendall County.

At the Boerne Middle School South Cafeteria tonight, TxDOT will give you the chance to see the plan and give you an opportunity to offer your input.

The open house is from 6 until 8 tonight.