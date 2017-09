By Don Morgan

The Texas Department of Transportation will hold an open house Wednesday.

They want to give you a chance to review some proposed improvements to FM 2252 from Evans Road to 3009.

The meeting allows citizens a a chance to not only learn about the plan but to also offer input.

TXDOT staff will be on hand to answer questions. Wednesday’s meeting is at Veteran’s Memorial High School on Evans Road from 5 to 7 PM.