TXDOT Open House to Focus on I 10 Improvements

By Bill O’Neil

How to improve I 10 between San Antonio and Seguin?

The Texas Department of Transportation wants to hear from you–and your first chance to weigh in comes Tuesday.

“This is a small section of a bigger project expanding I 10 between San Antonio and Houston” Laura Lopez with the Texas Department of Transportation told KTSA News.

At this point, TXDOT has a lot of potential ideas on the drawing board.

“Adding an additional lane in each direction of I 10, also…. making some changes to entrance and exit ramps… converting two-way frontage roads to one-way” Lopez said. Other changes could include the creation of frontage roads where none currently exist and improvements to overpasses along the highway.

“This is all in the planning stages… there are no planned projects at this time–so, we are looking for feedback on what we’re proposing” Lopez said.

The first open house meeting is set for Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 at Ray D. Corbett Junior High School in Schertz. A second meeting is set for November 6th in Seguin.