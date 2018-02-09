TXDOT Releases List Of Construction Closures For Next Week

Current until Friday, March 2. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Southbound frontage road at Hwy 151. All lanes will close while crews do overhead bridge work. Traffic will take the westbound frontage road of Hwy 151 to Ingram Road, turn around and use the eastbound frontage road to return to I-410 and reach its destination. This closure will not take place Friday or Saturday nights.