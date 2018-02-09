TXDOT Releases List Of Construction Closures For Next Week

Here’s a list of construction closures from TXDOT so you can plan your travel accordingly.
I-10 – Fair Oaks Ranch
- Current until Friday, March 23. Westbound frontage road at Old Fredericksburg Road. All lanes will close while crews replace drain structures. Traffic will follow the signed detour route, including a temporary route under the new overpass at Old Fredericksburg, to reach its destination.
I-10 – Leon Springs
- Tuesday-Thursday, February 13-15. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Main lanes, both directions, between Dominion Drive and Ralph Fair Road. The right lane will close while crews remove bridge overhang and rail.
I-35 – Schertz
- Current and continuous until October 2018. Frontage roads, both directions, at FM 1103. One lane will close while crews replace the FM 1103 overpass bridge.
I-35 – East San Antonio
- Monday-Friday, February 12-16. 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily. Southbound main lanes at Binz-Engleman. The two right lanes will close while crews do concrete work.
I-37 – Downtown San Antonio
- Current and continuous until March 2018 at 9 a.m. Northbound exit ramp to Florida and Carolina avenues (exit 140A). The ramp will close while crews rebuild the slope near the exit. Traffic will exit Cesar Chavez (exit 140B) and turn around to reach its destination.
I-410 – West San Antonio
- Current and continuous until December 2018. Turnarounds, both directions, at Marbach Road. The turnarounds will remain closed while crews construct the new Marbach overpass bridge. Traffic will use the signalized intersection.
I-410 – Northwest San Antonio
- Current until Friday, March 2. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Southbound frontage road at Hwy 151. All lanes will close while crews do overhead bridge work. Traffic will take the westbound frontage road of Hwy 151 to Ingram Road, turn around and use the eastbound frontage road to return to I-410 and reach its destination. This closure will not take place Friday or Saturday nights.
- Current until Friday, March 2. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Northbound main lanes between Hwy 151 and Military Drive. The two left lanes will close while crews work on the center median barrier.
- Current until Friday, February 23. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Southbound frontage road at Hwy 151. All lanes will close while crews do overhead bridge work. Traffic will go west on Hwy 151, turn around at Ingram Road and return to I-410.
- Saturday, February 10 at 9 p.m. until Sunday, February 11 at 4 p.m. Northbound frontage road between Hwy 151 and Military Drive. All lanes will close while crews do concrete work. Traffic will head east on Hwy 151 to Military drive and use Military Drive to get back to I-410.
U.S. Hwy 90 – West San Antonio
- Current until Saturday, February 10. 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Eastbound main lanes between Hunt Lane and I-410. All lanes will close while crews set bridge deck panels overhead. Traffic will exit I-410, follow the frontage road and re-enter the highway at the next available ramp.
- Current until Monday, February 26. 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. Main lanes, both directions, between Hwy 211 and Montgomery Road. The right lane will close while crews with SAWS install a water main.
- Friday, February 9 at 9 p.m. until Saturday, February 10 at 5 a.m. Main lanes, both directions, at Loop 1604. All lanes will close while crews pour concrete overhead. Traffic will exit Loop 1604, move through the intersection and re-enter the highway.
- Monday-Thursday, February 12-15. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Main lanes, both directions, at Loop 1604. All lanes will close while bridge crews do work overhead. Traffic will exit Loop 1604, move through the intersection and re-enter the highway.
U.S. Hwy 281 – North San Antonio
- Saturday, February 10. 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Northbound main lanes between TPC Parkway and Marshall Road. The right lane will close while crews set barrier.
- Wednesday-Friday, February 14-16. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Northbound main lanes between Donella Drive and Sonterra Boulevard. The two right lanes will close while crews repair bridge barrier. This closure includes the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp. Traffic will use the frontage road exit ramp.
U.S. Hwy 281 – Comal County
- Monday, February 12 until Saturday, February 24. 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily. Main lanes, both directions, between the Guadalupe River and the Bexar-Comal county line. Alternating lanes will close while crews seal the cracks in the roadway.
Loop 1604 – North San Antonio
- Wednesday-Friday, February 14-16. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Eastbound main lanes at US Hwy281. The left lane will close while crews repair bridge barrier.
Loop 1604 – Northwest San Antonio
- Friday-Monday, February 8-12. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Main lanes, both directions, at US Hwy 90. All lanes will close while crews weld steel bridge supports overhead. Traffic will exit US Hwy 90, make the next turn around and return to Loop 1604 to reach its destination.
- Sunday, February 11. 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Main lanes, both directions, between US Hwy 90 and Marbach Road. Alternating lanes will close while crews with CPS Energy do overhead work with power lines.
- Sunday-Tuesday, February 18-20. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Southbound main lanes at US Hwy 90. The right turn lane will close while crews do road work.
- Tuesday-Sunday, February 20-25. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Main lanes, both directions, at US Hwy 90. All lanes will close while crews do bridge work. Traffic will exit US Hwy 90, make the next turn around and return to Loop 1604 to reach its destination.
Highway 151
- Current until Friday, February 23. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Westbound frontage road at I-410. All lanes will close while crews do overhead bridge work. Traffic will turn north on I-410, turn around and West Military and return to Hwy 151.
Other roads – Helotes
- Current until Tuesday, May 1 at noon. Northbound Bandera Road at FM 1560. The left turn lane will close while crews do road work. No left turns will be permitted. Traffic will continue to the next intersection and turn around to reach its destination.
Other roads – Leon Springs
- Tuesday-Thursday, February 13-15. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Boerne Stage Road, both directions, at I-10. All lanes will close while crews do overhead bridge work. Traffic will follow posted detour routes.
Other roads – Southwest San Antonio
- Monday-Friday, February 12-16. 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. Eastbound West Military Drive between Luke Boulevard and Selfridge Avenue. The right lane will close while SAWS crews repair the water main.
Other roads – Northwest San Antonio
- Monday-Friday, February 12-16. 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily. Northwest Military Highway, both directions, between West Avenue and Ivywood Circle. The right lane will close while crews do concrete work.
- Friday, February 9 at 7 p.m. until Monday, February 12 at 5 a.m. Emory Peak, both directions, at Loop 1604. Alternating lanes will close while crews reconstruct the intersection. Two-way traffic will still have access during this work.
All closures are pending weather.