TxDOT releases list of San Antonio road closures and construction for next week
By Don Morgan
|
May 25, 2018 @ 3:22 PM

Tuesday, May 29

  • Northbound Wurzbach Parkway between Elm Creek and Bluffton Oaks, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for drilling and sampling soil borings.
  • Westbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between American Lotus and Silver Maple, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for driveway work.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Barlite Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for upgrade shelter work.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Mallard Street and Otto Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for upgrade shelter work.
  • FM 1560, both directions at Riggs Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close one lane for roadway improvements.
  • Northbound Spur 421 (Bandera Road) at Cheryl, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews with AT&T will close the right lane for underground line work.
  • Eastbound I-10 frontage road between Spencer Lane and Vance Jackson, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for new bus stop work.
  • Northbound I-35 connector ramp to I-410 southbound, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the left lane on exit ramp for concrete barrier repair work.
  • Northbound I-35 frontage road between the connector ramp to I-410 southbound on the bridge over Binz-Engleman Road, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for concrete barrier work.
  • SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.

Wednesday, May 30

  • Northbound Wurzbach Parkway between Elm Creek and Bluffton Oaks, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for drilling and sampling soil borings.
  • Westbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between American Lotus and Silver Maple, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for driveway work.
  • Loop 13 (SW Military Drive), both directions between Barlite Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for upgrade shelter work.
  • FM 1560, both directions at Riggs Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close one lane for roadway improvements.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Mallard Street and Otto Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for upgrade shelter work.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) at Ascot Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for upgrade shelter work.
  • Eastbound I-10 frontage road between Scales and Rosedale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews for the city of San Antonio will close the right lane for mill and overlay work.
  • Northbound I-35 connector ramp to I-410 southbound, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the left lane on exit ramp for concrete barrier repair work.
  • Northbound I-35 frontage road between the connector ramp to I-410 southbound on the bridge over Binz-Engleman Road, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for concrete barrier work.
  • SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.

Thursday, May 31

  • Northbound Wurzbach Parkway between Elm Creek and Bluffton Oaks, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for drilling and sampling soil borings.
  • Westbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between American Lotus and Silver Maple, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for driveway work.
  • Loop 13 (SW Military Drive), both directions between Barlite Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for upgrade shelter work.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Mallard Street and Otto Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for upgrade shelter work.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) at Ascot Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for upgrade shelter work.
  • Northbound I-35 connector ramp to I-410 southbound, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the left lane on exit ramp for concrete barrier repair work.
  • Northbound I-35 frontage road between the connector ramp to I-410 southbound on the bridge over Binz-Engleman Road, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for concrete barrier work.
  • SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.

Friday, June 1

  • Northbound Wurzbach Parkway between Elm Creek and Bluffton Oaks, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for drilling and sampling soil borings.
  • Westbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between American Lotus and Silver Maple, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for driveway work.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) at Ascot Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for upgrade shelter work.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Barlite Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for upgrade shelter work.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Mallard Street and Otto Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for upgrade shelter work.
  • Northbound I-35 connector ramp to I-410 southbound, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the left lane on exit ramp for concrete barrier repair work.
  • Northbound I-35 frontage road between the connector ramp to I-410 southbound on the bridge over Binz-Engleman Road, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for concrete barrier work.
  • SH 16, both directions at Circle A Trail, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the intersection crossover for center median work.
