TXDOT to Talk Freight at S.A. Meeting

By Pilar Arias

The Texas Department of Transportation is presenting its plan to address urban roadway congestion, improve rural connectivity and bolster the efficiency of international commerce in San Antonio Thursday Morning.

The freight mobility plan meeting will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. at VIA Metropolitan Transit, 1021 San Pedro Avenue.

Agency spokeswoman Laura Lopez says it’s the last of 11 regional workshops held across the state.

“The public can come and give their input regarding freight transportation systems and the priorities and what’s proposed for the future,” Lopez said.

TxDOT is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail and public transportation across the state.