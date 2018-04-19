TxDOT waives $1.3 billion in toll fines and fees

TxDOT will be waiving more than $1.3 billion in late fines and fees on drivers who used state-owned toll roads and haven’t paid since 2007.

This only applies to toll roads TxDOT maintains.

If you owe fines for using Toll Road 130 and not paying — you will be forgiven, though you will still need to pay the actual toll owed if you haven’t paid.

This does not affect county, regional or locally maintained toll roads.

The Austin American-Statesman says this waiver comes from a new law signed last year capping the amount of fines and fees that can be applied to unpaid tolls.

See what toll roads apply here.