TXDOT Wants You to “Plan While You Can” For Fiesta

With Fiesta fast approaching the folks at the Texas Department of Transportation are spreading the word about how important it is to plan while you can.

TxDOT’s Lauara Lopez tells us they’re reminding Fiesta goers to have a plan on getting home after the party.

She suggests taxis, ride sharing or VIA.

“Or if you have a designated driver, make sure it’s someone who has had no alcohol what so ever.”

Lopez says you’ll hear and see more reminders on Plan While You Can in the days leading up to Fiesta and or course, while the biggest party of the year is underway.