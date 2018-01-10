U-Haul says Texas is top migration destination

More people are moving to Texas than any other state, according to analysis done by U-Haul.

It made that determination based on the number of one-way trips the company’s trucks make.

It’s the second year in a row the Lone Star State welcomed the most people.

McKinney, Prosper, College Station, Temple and Kaufman were the most popular destinations.  The top Texas city in the San Antonio area was New Braunfels.

Other states in the top five were Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The bottom five states in growth according the U-Haul were California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Massachusetts.

The company says its data is not an exact correlation to population or economic growth, but can be used as a gauge on how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents.

Texas did also see an uptick in departures compared to 2016, but not enough to affect the rankings.  Much of that may have been connected to Hurricane Harvey.

“We say that everything is bigger in Texas, and you’ve heard the slogan ‘Texas Strong’ during the (Hurricane Harvey) recovery,” said Matt Merrill, U-Haul Company of West Houston president. “We’re not waiting for anyone to come with handouts. Everybody is helping everybody. We know that it happened and we know what we went through. But you wouldn’t be able to go through today and see that a hurricane hit. The recovery has been handled well.”

The full rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. Florida
  3. Arkansas
  4. South Carolina
  5. Tennessee
  6. Washington
  7. North Carolina
  8. Connecticut
  9. Colorado
  10. Vermont
  11. Alabama
  12. Iowa
  13. Virginia
  14. Idaho
  15. West Virginia
  16. Nebraska
  17. Indiana
  18. Delaware
  19. New Mexico
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Utah
  22. Wyoming
  23. Mississippi
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Montana
  26. Maine
  27. South Dakota
  28. Washington D.C.
  29. Kentucky
  30. Missouri
  31. New Hampshire
  32. Oregon
  33. Nevada
  34. Ohio
  35. Minnesota
  36. Alaska
  37. North Dakota
  38. Kansas
  39. Rhode Island
  40. Louisiana
  41. Georgia
  42. Maryland
  43. Arizona
  44. New York
  45. New Jersey
  46. Massachusetts
  47. Michigan
  48. Pennsylvania
  49. Illinois
  50. California
