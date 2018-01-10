U-Haul says Texas is top migration destination

More people are moving to Texas than any other state, according to analysis done by U-Haul.

It made that determination based on the number of one-way trips the company’s trucks make.

It’s the second year in a row the Lone Star State welcomed the most people.

McKinney, Prosper, College Station, Temple and Kaufman were the most popular destinations. The top Texas city in the San Antonio area was New Braunfels.

Other states in the top five were Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The bottom five states in growth according the U-Haul were California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Massachusetts.

The company says its data is not an exact correlation to population or economic growth, but can be used as a gauge on how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents.

Texas did also see an uptick in departures compared to 2016, but not enough to affect the rankings. Much of that may have been connected to Hurricane Harvey.

“We say that everything is bigger in Texas, and you’ve heard the slogan ‘Texas Strong’ during the (Hurricane Harvey) recovery,” said Matt Merrill, U-Haul Company of West Houston president. “We’re not waiting for anyone to come with handouts. Everybody is helping everybody. We know that it happened and we know what we went through. But you wouldn’t be able to go through today and see that a hurricane hit. The recovery has been handled well.”

The full rankings: