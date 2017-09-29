U.S. Army North Commander on the Ground in Puerto Rico

Destroyed communities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The aftermath of the powerful storm has resulted in a near-total shutdown of the U.S. territory’s economy that could last for weeks and has many people running seriously low on cash and worrying that it will become even harder to survive on this storm-ravaged island. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By Bill O’Neil

The man in charge at U.S. Army North is on the ground in Puerto Rico.

General Jeffrey Buchanan–who is based at Fort Sam Houston–is tasked with leading the military’s efforts in relieving the island that has been left battered by Hurricane Maria.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Puerto Rico” Buchanan said during a news conference in San Juan Friday Morning.

“You’ve suffered a tremendous devastation and we are there with you” Buchanan told the people who call the island home, adding “We’re all grateful for the opportunity to serve as part of the team working directly with FEMA.”

The General also knows the road ahead will be a long one.

“This recovery is going to take a very long time, but we’re looking forward to working with FEMA to provide the support that the Governor (Ricardo Rossello) is requesting” Buchanan said.