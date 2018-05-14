U.S. Embassy In Jerusalem Opens Amid Deadly Palestinian Protests

Amid heightened tension, the U.S. government opened its new Embassy in Jerusalem at a high-profile ceremony on Monday.

“Seventy years after President Truman recognized the State of Israel, today we are proud and excited to open the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said at the dedication ceremony.

In an unprecedented gesture, a high-level U.S. delegation including President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, cabinet members, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the ceremony.

The historic move cheered by Israelis evoked deadly mass protests by Palestinians in the lead-up to the embassy opening.

At least 41 protesters were killed in clashes with the police on Monday.

In a decision that triggered worldwide condemnation, Trump in December recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and announced that the U.S. Embassy would move from Tel Aviv to the Holy City.

The far reaching decision, which distanced the Palestinians further from the Middle East peace process, revived violence in the region.

Senior Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were among the six-member U.S. delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan.

Trump hailed it as “a great day for Israel.”

“Israel is a sovereign nation with the right to determine its own capital but for many years we failed to acknowledge the obvious,” Trump said in a video message from Washington.