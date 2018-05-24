U.S. Investigating Whether Auto Imports Impair National Security

In a move likely to add to concerns about the possibility of a global trade war, the Commerce Department has initiated an investigation into whether imports of automobiles and parts threaten to impair U.S. national security.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross launched the investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 on Wednesday following a conversation with President Donald Trump.

Trump reportedly intends to use his authority under the Trade Expansion Act to slap a 25 percent tariff on auto imports.

The announcement of the investigation came after Trump teased “big news” for U.S. autoworkers in a post on Twitter.

“There will be big news coming soon for our great American Autoworkers,” Trump tweeted. “After many decades of losing your jobs to other countries, you have waited long enough!”

A statement from the Commerce Department noted employment in motor vehicle production declined by 22 percent from 1990 to 2017 even though Americans are purchasing automobiles at record levels.

The decrease in employment comes as imported passenger vehicles have grown to 48 percent of passenger cars sold in the U.S. from 32 percent over the past 20 years.

“There is evidence suggesting that, for decades, imports from abroad have eroded our domestic auto industry,” said Secretary Ross.

He added, “The Department of Commerce will conduct a thorough, fair, and transparent investigation into whether such imports are weakening our internal economy and may impair the national security.”

In February, Ross recommended imposing heavy tariffs or quotas on foreign producers of steel and aluminum in the interest of national security.

Trump subsequently imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, leading to retaliation by China.