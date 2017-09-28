UIW to Study Pregnancy and Military Women

By Pilar Arias

University of the Incarnate Word Ila Faye Miller School of Nursing and Health Professions has been awarded a $1.9 million, 3-year grant for a multi-site study focused on military women and pregnancy.

Doctor Karen Weis said they’re hoping 900 women will help determine if a program to reduce pregnancy-specific anxiety and depression will improve pregnancy and birth outcomes.

“Active duty and military wives, you know, they’re put into situations where they’re apart from their support network,” Weis said.

The Joint Program Committee-5: Military Operational Medicine awarded the grant.

Mentors Offering Maternal Support will recruit study participants from the Naval Medical Center San Diego, Madigan Army Medical Center and San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Women in their first trimester wanting more information and who are willing to be followed six months postpartum are asked to contact Weis at 210-829-3987.