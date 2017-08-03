UIW Teams Up With Southside ISD

A first of it’s kind opportunity for students enrolled in UIW’s School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Robyn Phillips Madsen at UIW says future Physicians are going to have the opportunity to work with Southside ISD students and their families on a number of issues impacting their lives.

She says they’ll be learning how to handle some typical issues including obesity, diabetes and mental illness. But they are also going to focus on food safety and housing which can also impact a persons health.

The partnership is going to be celebrated during a special Mass on Saturday. It’s at 10am in the Chapel of the Incarnate Word.