In His UN Speech President Trump Showed Why He Is Qualified To Lead The US

First and foremost, prayers for everyone affected by the natural disasters taking place in the world today. Hurricane Maria and the earthquake in Mexico are leaving death, destruction, and suffering in their wakes. May God bless all involved.

Now, on to President Trump and his world class speech at the UN.

It was the best speech he has ever given, period, and one of the best any President has ever given, period.

“The true question, are we still patriots?” Trump asked the world leaders.

Unlike the last President, Trump doesn’t believe the US is responsible for every bad thing that’s ever happened to the world.

He made clear that the United Nations was never intended to be a world government, but rather a collection of proud nation-states coming together to solve real problems.

Precisely.

Then there was this on North Korea:

“Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.”

Mr.Trump then warned, “The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

Somewhere Lil Kim looked up through his over-sized glasses.

“The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary. It is time for all nations to work together to isolate the Kim regime until it ceases its hostile behavior.”

When was the last time you heard a US President say something like this at the UN?

The immediate past guy (Obama) said he might consider taking out Kim if it wouldn’t be so bad for the environment.

I encourage you to read and listen to the entire speech, but let me give you one more quote which I believe sums it all up perfectly.

“As president, I will always put America first,” Just like you, as the leaders of your countries, will always and should always put your countries first. We are renewing this founding principle of sovereignty. Our government’s first duty is to its people, to our citizens — to serve their needs, to ensure their safety, to preserve their rights and to defend their values.”

There’s a saying ‘You can’t lead what you don’t love.’

Yesterday at the UN Mr. Trump proved why he’s qualified to lead the US. He clearly loves the country he leads.