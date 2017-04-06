“Unclaimed Property” Event in Guadalupe County

Guadalupe County residents have about 5 million dollars in unclaimed property waiting for them.

Chris Bryan at the State Comptroller’s Office tells us a lot of people aren’t aware that they have money waiting for them. he says it may come from any number of sources. Forgotten utility deposits, dormant bank accounts or royalty payments.

He says to check Claim It Texas dot org to see if you have money waiting for you. If you do and you’re a Guadalupe County Resident, you can stop by the Seguin Justice Center courtroom on Court Street today form 9:30 until 4.