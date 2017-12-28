“Unprecedented Security” Planned for NYE Celebration

by Elizabeth Ruiz

San Antonio’s police chief plans to have “unprecedented security” measures at the big New Year’s Eve celebration downtown, which also kicks off the city’s Tricentennial celebration.

“We are prepared for any kind of event that may occur,” Chief William McManus said on the Trey Ware Morning Show.

While Las Vegas officials plan to have snipers on rooftops at the ready for their New Year’s Eve celebrations, McManus wouldn’t devulge any such details.

“We will have unprecedented security , unprecedented coverage and much of it you won’t see. There are things we have in place to address any kind of attack that may occur,” he said.

Tens of thousands of revelers are expected to converge downtown for the party at Hemisfair Park.

“Right now we don’t have any credible information that would lead us to believe that anybody’s getting ready to target San Antonio’s event,” said McManus.

The party starts at 4 pm Sunday and continues until 12:30 a.m. Monday. Organizers say the New Year’s Eve party starring REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Little Joe Y La Familia, Flaco Jimenez and more will go on rain or shine.