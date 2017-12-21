UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: The Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the suspect was inside Kameron Prescott’s home before both were shot.

Salazar said the woman had an object and was threatening people inside the home. She was looking to steal a vehicle.

The woman stepped outside and was encountered by deputies.

Salazar said she threatened the deputies again before the four shot at her.

The sheriff said a tubular object was found under the home’s front deck directly under the suspect. It was described as a dark tube, about eight inches long.

Deputies believe it is a gun barrel.

They are continuing their search for a weapon in and around Cibolo Creek for the gun.

The four deputies are on temporary administrative leave for five days as internal affairs continues to investigate.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: Family members of Kameron Prescott have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover funeral arrangements.

The family is also accepting financial donations through the Kameron Prescott Memorial Fund at the Schertz Bank & Trust at the corner of Schertz Parkway and IH 35.

The suspect’s family has reportedly identified the woman who ran from deputies and was later fatally shot.

The Express-News reports Amanda Jones, 30, has a lengthy criminal record and was the woman who tried running from Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies. Her track record includes organized crime, burglary, domestic violence and resisting arrest.

UPDATE 9:47 a.m.: The 6-year-old boy has been identified as Kameron Prescott by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A woman and a 6-year-old child are dead after a police-involved shooting in Schertz Thursday morning.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar stated in a news conference Thursday night his office got a call about a stolen vehicle and the victim knew who the suspect was.

Deputies went to a trailer in the 11200 block of FM 1518 to encounter the woman for the stolen car, the sheriff stated. She also had outstanding felony warrants.

The woman was hiding in a closet inside the trailer. She told the deputy that she had a weapon and that she would shoot him. Salazar said she then pulled out the weapon.

The sheriff said for some reason, the deputy was not able to access his weapon. Instead, he gave the woman space. She eventually got out of the trailer and then fled.

Deputies then chased the woman, who was still pointing her weapon at the pursuing officers, crossing a creek and eventually making it into the Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park off of FM 78 in Schertz.

The chase went on for roughly two hours.

Salazar said about a dozen people watched her trying to get into trailers within that mobile home park. She threatened to physically harm two people in the process.

Deputies in a helicopter above watched her several times reaching for her waistband, indicating she still had a weapon.

The sheriff said deputies were able to find her on the porch of a trailer and had her cornered.

“Something in the way that the suspect presented to the deputies placed these deputies in direct fear for their lives,” Salazar explained. “They shot several shots each at the suspect. The suspect was shot at least several times that we know of. She fell over and died at the scene.”

The woman was not armed at the time of the shooting, the sheriff confirmed.

However, Salazar said several deputies and witnesses saw her with a gun throughout much of the pursuit.

One round entered the trailer and struck the 7-year-old boy in the torso. Salazar was not sure if that bullet had come from a deputy’s gun.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he would eventually die.

Deputies are still searching the roughly mile-long area for the weapon the woman was carrying and plan to continue their search in the morning.

Salazar said internal affairs is looking into the events that led up to the shooting, but added that it appears the deputies followed protocol throughout.

Neighbors react

When asked about what they saw or heard during the shooting, adults near the scene referred KTSA to their kids.

It’s an unusual situation for children to be in — both in the center of a massive crime scene and acquainted with a young fatal gunshot victim.

“I heard the gunshots and all the helicopters,” Zoe Sifuentes recalled. “It was really scary because I was actually on that street — I live on that street.”

“I heard the gunshots and my dad came outside and I wanted to come out, but my mom didn’t let me,” Jalisa Haribazi — the youngest of the group — told KTSA.

Instead, she followed her parents’ instructions.

“I went in my house and there were two couches together. I went in there.”

There being in between the couches.

After about six minutes, she went outside and noticed a calmer scene.

Jalisa also noticed that her friend was crying.

“She heard that her other best friend died and she started crying even more and I got her a snack,” she said innocently.

They say they only knew the boy, who they called Cameron, for about eight months.

“He’s a sweet kid,” said Kallie Lawrence. She is friends with the boy’s cousin. “He loves to ride on his bike. He was loud, but overall he was cute and adorable.”

“I knew the family. We would have tiny talks and have races. he really loved his bike. It’s sad the fact that he passed away when he had no reason to be in this,” Kira Alavarado opined.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar gives recap and answers questions about Thursday’s chase and shooting:

Editor’s Note: Story has been updated to reflect the correct age of the young victim. Medical examiners say the boy was 6, not 7.