Update: 9 Dead, Several Injured In Texas Human Trafficking Involving Semi

Update per the Associated Press on Sunday, July 23 at 4:13 p.m.:

(San Antonio, TX) — Immigration officials now say nine people died in a horrific human trafficking incident in Texas. Eight bodies, including two children, were found in the sweltering trailer of an 18-wheeler in San Antonio overnight. More than 30 others were found alive, but at least one victim died in a hospital today. Immigration and Customs Enforcement previously reported that the number of dead stood at ten. Police Chief William McManus says six men and women in their early 20s and 30s and two school-age children were found dead in the trailer in a Walmart parking lot. Several people are considered to be in extremely critical or serious conditions. Others are being treated for signs of medical distress, including heat stroke and dehydration. Officers said store surveillance shows several vehicles arriving at the scene to pick up some people from the trailer before police arrive, and the search continues for those people. The driver of the truck has been identified and faces federal and state crimes, but his name has not been released.

Temperatures in San Antonio reached 101-degrees yesterday. The semi-truck’s trailer did not have any air conditioning. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin, Jr., says those responsible for the deaths are — quote — “ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo.”

The following information has come from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas and the Department of Homeland

Security:

A subject identified as James Mathew Bradley, Jr., age 60, from Clearwater, Florida, is being held in federal custody in connection with this incident. A criminal complaint will be filed in federal court in San Antonio on Monday morning. It is anticipated that Bradley will have an initial appearance shortly after that time.

The Department of Homeland Security/Homeland Security Investigations together with Immigration Customs Enforcement — Enforcement and Removal Office, the San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Border Patrol, U. S. Attorney’s Office, and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, are continuing the investigation.

Anyone having any information should call the ICE tip line at 866-347-2423. Any persons who were transported in the trailer should immediately seek medical attention.