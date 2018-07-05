Update on lost dog found by KTSA staff

I have received a few questions about what is going on with the stray dog I found outside my house Wednesday.

Currently, the dog is staying in my garage to give her a place to stay safe as well as be watered and fed. However, I need to keep her separate from my own dog to limit any possible risks.

I have also posted on several platforms that I have found her, but with the condition she is in, it was either abandoned or has been lost for a very long time. If this dog is yours, please let me know.

In case you missed the original post on the 550 KTSA Facebook page, she was found outside my house Wednesday morning near Karen Wagner High School.

The dog, who I am nicknaming K.T. for now, does not have a microchip and is hobbling around. Her nails are extremely long and it is making it difficult for her to move around.

It’s not clear if she is in pain or how much pain she is in. She has a pretty serious skin issue, likely an infection, from head to toe and it looks like she may have had puppies in the last few months.

She has a very sweet temperament and appears to be housebroken (I haven’t seen anything in the garage to suggest otherwise and she promptly goes to the bathroom when she is outside).

Right now, I am planning to take her to a vet in the morning so they can give her a thorough look-over. She will most likely need to be spayed, need a flea bath, get her nails trimmed and likely need some medication to get back to full health.

If you are interested in helping out and/or getting updates on how K.T. is doing, let me know. I plan on setting up a GoFundMe page to help her get the proper help she needs, depending on the vet’s assessment tomorrow.

We will see what her long-term plan will be after the appointment.