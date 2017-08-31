Upgrades Unveiled at the Alamodome

By Pilar Arias

The newly reimagined Alamodome was unveiled Wednesday.

The $60 million renovations marks the most significant capital improvement project in the Dome’s 24-year history.

“Most of them are technology. (We’ve) put in two new video boards, we’ll eventually have four new video boards by the end of the year,” Convention and Sports Facilities Department Director Mike Sawaya said. “New sound system, ribbon boards so the experience itself overall is going to be very dynamic.”

The investment was made to attract next year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four Championship, with hopes of getting other big name events.

“We expanded the concourses, doubled the size for flow throughout the building so it really is going to be a different experience for our people here in San Antonio,” Sawaya said.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a written statement that we’re celebrating the beginning of a new era for the sports, entertainment and tourism sector of our local economy.

The following upgrades were made, according to a press release:

Transformation at a glance:

Transformation of H-E-B Plaza

26,000 Sq. Ft. Concession/Concourse Expansion

24,000 Sq. Ft. Multi-Purpose Room

New Outdoor Concession Areas

Locker Room Upgrades

6,000 Sq. Ft. Multi-Purpose Area

Four 34’ x 60’ High-Resolution Video Boards

360 Degree HD Ribbon Board

New 940 Sq. Ft. Video/Camera Room

55 Additional Amplifiers to Support Sound System

90 New Widescreen TVs

30 TVs Upgraded with IPTV

240 LED Sports Lights in Arena

65,000 Feet of Fiber Optic

WiFi Improvements

The construction project was made possible by Populous/Marmon Mok Architects, Turner Design Build, Project Control of Texas, Raba Kistner Facilities and the City of San Antonio Transportation & Capital Improvements Department.