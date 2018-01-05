US stocks continue winning streak; 148000 jobs added in December

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street continued its winning streak on Friday and the Labor Department released its monthly jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 220.74 (+0.88 percent), finishing the session at 25,295.87.

The Nasdaq jumped 58.64 (+0.83 percent) to close at 7,136.56, while the S&P 500 finished trading at 2,743.15, up 19.16 (+0.70 percent) for the day.

Crude oil prices were 0.73 percent lower at about $61.50 per barrel.

Jobs Report: The U.S. added 148,000 jobs in December, according to the Bureau of Labor, less than what was expected for the busy holiday retail month and less than the 250,000 jobs added in November. Unemployment held at 4.1 percent.

Winners and Losers: Tech stocks continued to rally– Apple was up 1.14 percent, Microsoft jumped 1.24 percent, and Amazon climbed 1.62 percent.

Shares of Barnes & Noble sunk 14.18 percent on Friday after reporting disappointing holiday sale numbers. Retail sales fell 6.4 percent compared to 2016 and online sales tumbled 4.5 percent.

